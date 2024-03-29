Next Article

The pilot program is scheduled to commence in 90 days

NYC to test AI technology for gun detection in subways

By Akash Pandey 10:37 am Mar 29, 202410:37 am

What's the story New York City is set to test artificial intelligence (AI) technology designed to identify guns at subway turnstiles, according to Mayor Eric Adams. This initiative comes in the wake of an incident where a man was shot with his own firearm, during a dispute at a Brooklyn subway station. The city will partner with Massachusetts-based company Evolv, which specializes in weapons detection, for this project.

Vendor selection

Evolv selected as primary vendor for pilot program

Despite facing two government probes and a class action lawsuit initiated by shareholders, Evolv has been chosen by Mayor Adams as the primary vendor for the pilot program. The program is scheduled to commence in 90 days. Evolv's detectors are already in use at various schools and venues nationwide, but their accuracy has been questioned.

Tech invitation

NYC's compliance with POST Act and open call for tech

The 90-day period before the program's launch aligns with the POST Act, a law requiring the New York City Police Department to disclose its surveillance technologies and issue impact and use statements prior to implementing new technologies. During this time, the city will also consider other potential vendors. Adams stated, "This city has a technology mayor. Bring us your technologies. Let us test it." He did not specify the locations or the number of scanners to be installed.

Scanner technology

AI-enhanced scanners and their current use

Evolv's scanners, which are already in use at locations such as Citi Field, Lincoln Center, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, operate similarly to metal detectors but with added AI capabilities. According to Evolv CEO Peter George, these scanners use "safe, ultra-low frequency electromagnetic fields and advanced sensors to detect concealed weapons." George claimed in 2021 that their scanners can identify almost any weapon type.

Apprehensions

Concerns and controversies surrounding the tech

Despite the company's claims, there are concerns about the effectiveness of Evolv's technology. Instances have been reported where the scanners mistook umbrellas for guns and failed to detect aluminum and steel tubes designed to mimic gun barrels. Some schools have also expressed dissatisfaction with the machines' inability to detect knives in students' backpacks or their incorrect identification of lunchboxes as explosives.

Legal troubles

Evolv under investigation and facing legal challenges

Evolv's AI detection system is currently under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission. In February, the company disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission had also initiated a "non-public, fact-finding inquiry." Furthermore, in March, investors launched a class action lawsuit alleging that Evolv had misrepresented its products' effectiveness and misled the public, customers, and investors.