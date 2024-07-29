In short Simplifying... In short Amid rumors of a split from Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck has reportedly purchased a $20M mansion in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

This news follows the couple's decision to list their Beverly Hills property for sale and Lopez's solo celebrations of their second wedding anniversary.

The couple, married since 2022, are said to be living separately and figuring out their individual paths.

Ben Affleck buys $20M LA home sans Jennifer Lopez

By Isha Sharma 05:22 pm Jul 29, 202405:22 pm

What's the story Hollywood actor-filmmaker, Ben Affleck, has reportedly purchased a new home in Los Angeles worth $20M. The acquisition was made independently of his wife-actor-singer, Jennifer Lopez. According to People Magazine, the deal for the five-bedroom house was finalized on Saturday. The property boasts luxurious amenities including six baths, breakfast and dining areas, a separate family room, five bedrooms, a den, walk-in closets, a media room, a powder room, and a guest house.

Location details

Affleck's new mansion located in exclusive LA neighborhood

The new mansion Affleck purchased is situated in the exclusive Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. TMZ reports that the property was handed over to Affleck on July 24. The official listing describes the house as "surrounded by nature and bathed in natural light," set on 2/3 of an acre in Sullivan Canyon, and featuring amenities such as a swimming pool and spa.

Relationship status

Earlier, Affleck-Lopez put their property on sale

Affleck's purchase comes amid rumors of his separation from Lopez. The couple's Beverly Hills property was listed for $68M earlier in July, having been originally bought for $60,850,000 in May 2023. Speculation about their relationship status began after Lopez attended the 2024 Met Gala alone. However, Affleck's representative clarified to E! News that the actor missed the event due to filming commitments for The Accountant 2 in Los Angeles.

Recent events

Affleck's purchase follows Lopez's solo celebrations

News of Affleck's purchase broke just a day after Lopez returned to LA from celebrating her birthday and their second wedding anniversary alone in the Hamptons. Several US outlets reported that Affleck had been staying alone at his Brentwood house since May 16. Entertainment Tonight sources revealed that the couple has been living separately, with high tension between them as they take time to figure out their individual paths.

Real estate speculation

Realtor suggests Affleck-Lopez property listing indicates move

Celebrity realtor Josh Flagg suggested to People Magazine that the couple's decision to list their Beverly Hills property at a price close to what they paid for it indicates a desire to move. He stated, "With that said, I'm also going to take [a guess] that they're not going to walk out of this making money. They're going to either break even or take a small loss." Affleck-Lopez have been married since July 2022.