Vikram Bhatt reveals how lipstick shade sparked fight between actors

When lipstick color caused actors' feud on Vikram Bhatt's set!

By Tanvi Gupta 05:21 pm Jul 29, 2024

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Vikram Bhatt recently opened up about his experiences with vanity clashes among actors on his film sets. In an exclusive interview with News18, Bhatt revealed that he frequently witnessed tussles between female actors over their co-star's attire. He recalled instances where actors were more focused on what their counterparts were wearing, saying, "They would be like, 'Achcha, yeh hai mera outfit? Woh kya pehen rahi hai? (Oh! Is this my outfit? What is she wearing?).'"

'If it takes the right shade of lipstick to do...'

Elaborating on the instances, Bhatt explained, "I've known actors who slyly changed their lipstick colors and shades of eyeshadow." "We noticed everything but we let go because after a point of time, we realized as directors and producers that we need to make the actors comfortable in their skin and if they aren't comfortable, they cannot act." "And if it takes the right shade of lipstick to do it, so be it," he said.

Bhatt praised Avika Gor's professionalism on set

Meanwhile, Bhatt expressed relief at not encountering such vanity clashes on the set of his latest film, Bloody Ishq, starring Avika Gor. This marked his second collaboration with Gor after 1920: Horrors Of The Heart. He commended Gor, recalling how she wore the same blood-covered costume for almost the entire second half of 1920 without requesting a change. Bhatt said, "She never cared about those things...And...that to me is a sign of an actor before a star...that is rare."

Further, Bhatt dished on the importance of continuity

Reflecting on how the significance of continuity has permeated his personal life, he chuckled, "We had to always walk the tightrope because we had to get the work done." "I was a continuity assistant, and that's why my hair is grey. If I dyed my hair, that would be a nightmare for continuity." He continued with a touch of humor, "I felt like the phase of continuity would be so intense that it would never end."