Meanwhile, in her first parliamentary speech, she expressed concern over the fading art forms and traditions of Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana Ranaut's controversial tweet on Muharram

Kangana calls Muharram 'scary'; recommends combat training for Hindu men

By Tanvi Gupta 05:01 pm Jul 29, 2024

What's the story Actor-turned-BJP MP, Kangana Ranaut, recently shared a video on social media featuring Muslim men observing Muharram. The clip showed men dressed in white, covered in blood. Describing the scene as "weird and scary," Ranaut suggested that Hindu men should consider undergoing compulsory combat training to "survive" in such a world. "Looking at the scenarios around...there is no harm in keeping your blood hot...is there?" she tweeted on Monday.

Considered the second holiest month in the Islamic calendar after Ramadan—Muharram is a period of grief for Muslims as they mourn the death of Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain. Ranaut shared the video that was originally posted by another user, who had captioned it: "What kind of celebration is this? Liberals and Islamists: World's most peaceful celebration." Ranaut's comments on the video sparked controversy, with some accusing her of "instigating Hindus by urging them to keep their blood hot."

Meanwhile, in her first speech in Parliament, Ranaut, representing the Mandi constituency in the Lower House, voiced concerns about the preservation of Himachal Pradesh's art forms and building traditions. "We have the kath kuni style of building houses or the tradition of making clothes from sheep and yak wool or the musical traditions of Spiti, Kinnaur, and Bharmour. They all are becoming extinct," she said during Zero Hour.

Ranaut emphasized the need for government intervention to preserve the dying traditions of Himachal Pradesh. She highlighted that traditional Himachali dresses such as jackets, caps, and sweaters made from sheep and yak wool are popular abroad and need preservation. She questioned the government about the measures being taken to safeguard these cultural traditions of the hill state. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ranaut will next be seen in her directorial film Emergency.