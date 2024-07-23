In short Simplifying... In short Yash's new hairstyle for the movie 'Toxic' has gone viral, with the inspiration coming from the film's script.

Is Yash's new viral hairstyle for 'Toxic'? Celebrity hairstylist reveals

By Tanvi Gupta 10:17 am Jul 23, 2024

What's the story Actor Yash recently debuted a striking new look, shedding his iconic KGF style for a short crop. The transformation was revealed when he appeared at the Mumbai airport on July 13 to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani. His new appearance quickly went viral on social media, sparking speculations about its connection to his next film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups. Now, celebrity hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth confirmed that the new look is indeed for Yash's forthcoming movie.

'We hadn't even reached hotel when first pictures started circulating...'

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vijaykanth expressed his excitement about the overwhelming response. "It was absolutely wonderful. We hadn't even reached the hotel when the first pictures started circulating online," said Vijaykanth. "Within minutes, the internet exploded and his look became a topic of discussion on all social media platforms. The reaction was overwhelming, but in the best way." "I'm glad to have been a part of his transformation."

Yash's new look was inspired by 'Toxic's script

Further, talking about the details, Vijaykanth revealed that the inspiration for Yash's new hairstyle came from the script of Toxic. He elaborated, "When I heard the script, I knew a shorter hairstyle would be perfect for the role. We settled on a customized pompadour style that fits his character and personality perfectly." "His current look can be described as a stylish pompadour with a unique twist tailored specifically for the role he's playing in the movie."

Yash's reaction to his new look and the decision process

Vijaykanth shared how Yash reacted to his new look. "He hugged me and said, 'Alex, yes, you did it!'" Vijaykanth recalled. However, letting go of his iconic KGF appearance wasn't an easy decision for Yash. "Considering he had maintained that look for nearly five years, he had his reservations," admitted Vijaykanth. After several discussions and meetings to finalize the new look, Yash finally gave his approval.

Hairstylist eager to see audience reaction to Yash's transformation

"The day finally arrived when he said, 'Yes, Alex, let's do it,'" Vijaykanth recalled. The hairstylist, who was also part of the team that created Yash's KGF look, expressed his eagerness to see the audience's reaction to Yash's transformation in the film. "Now, I'm eager to see how people will react to what the film unfolds," he said. The film, also starring Nayanthara, is slated for release on April 10, 2025.