Easter eggs, hidden clues: How 'Twisters' pays tribute to 'Twister'
The newly released Hollywood disaster film Twisters, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, subtly honors the 1996 classic Twister through various elements, despite being a standalone narrative. Daisy Edgar-Jones, the star of Twisters, proposed that the cast and crew rewatch the original film, helmed by Jan de Bont, before commencing production. Chung shared with Variety that they rented out a theater for this purpose, describing it as a loud and enjoyable experience!
'Twisters' characters and their connection to 'Twister'
In Twisters, Edgar-Jones portrays Kate Cooper, a retired tornado chaser who reunites with an old college friend, Javi, played by Anthony Ramos. Anyone But You star Glen Powell takes on the role of Tyler Owens, a storm chaser who has gained fame on social media as the "Tornado Wrangler." The film does not include any characters from the original movie or unexpected familial connections, but can still be considered a spiritual sequel.
'Twisters' incorporates subtle nods to original 'Twister'
Twisters includes several tributes to Twister, such as wardrobe choices, production design Easter eggs, ad-libbed lines, and a special cameo. One of the most significant tributes is the return of Dorothy, a tornado-studying technology from the original film. In this new movie, Dorothy V is presented as an upgraded relic from an earlier era of storm chasers. This inclusion was not part of the original script but was suggested by Chung to producer Steven Spielberg.
Chung incorporated the Easter eggs 'out of joy'
Chung found his own ways to pay tribute. Per Variety, he said, "I was just trying to honor that first film and those elements that I love about it, but also to try to let this be something that is coming from me and the things that enliven me, and the choices that that I believe in." "All those Easter eggs were done out of a lot of joy."
Importance of Kate's costumes and Powell's homage
Costume designer Eunice Jera Lee drew inspiration from various cinematic women for Kate's outfits in Twisters, including a specific look that pays homage to Helen Hunt's character Jo in Twister. Powell paid tribute to Bill Paxton, the lead in the original film, on social media. He referred to Paxton as a "great friend" and acknowledged his irreplaceable contribution to cinema.