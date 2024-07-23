In short Simplifying... In short Before watching the upcoming 'Deadpool & Wolverine', it's suggested to view key Marvel films for context.

Start with 'Deadpool' and 'Deadpool 2' for Wade Wilson's backstory and character development.

The 'X-Men' series, particularly 'X-Men', 'X2: X-Men United', and 'X-Men: The Last Stand', provide insight into the mutant world and Wolverine's role.

Lastly, 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame' are crucial for understanding potential plot implications related to time travel.

Essential Marvel movies to watch ahead of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Jul 23, 202402:10 am

What's the story We present a list of seven must-watch Marvel movies for fans eagerly awaiting the release of Deadpool & Wolverine on Friday (July 26). This upcoming film is set to explore the early era of superhero movies, with a particular focus on those produced by Fox. The movie will also mark Deadpool's transition into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), requiring viewers to be reasonably familiar with Marvel's cinematic history. Let's dive into the list.

Essential viewing

Top picks: 'Deadpool' and 'Deadpool 2'

The list begins with the 2016 film Deadpool, which reestablished Wade Wilson's character with remarkable fidelity to the comic books. The movie provides a comprehensive backstory, detailing Wilson's transformation into Deadpool following a terminal cancer diagnosis and an experimental treatment. The sequel, Deadpool 2 (2018), is also recommended as it expands on Deadpool's relationships and introduces elements that will directly impact the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine.

X-Men essentials

'X-Men' and 'X2: X-Men United' on recommended list

We also suggest watching X-Men (2000), the inaugural film of the long-running superhero franchise. This movie introduces key characters and themes that have persisted throughout the series, establishing the complex world of mutants and their struggles. The list continues with X2: X-Men United (2003), a film often hailed as the best in the X-Men series, which explores themes of mutant discrimination while centering on Wolverine as a prime hero.

Divisive choice

'X-Men: The Last Stand' makes the cut despite controversy

The final recommendation is the film X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), despite its divisive reception among fans. This film is notable for its adaptation of Marvel's famous Dark Phoenix storyline and has significant implications for plot development and character arcs. With the release of Deadpool & Wolverine just weeks away, these films provide essential context for understanding the new movie's narrative.

Favorite picks

'Avengers: Infinity War,' 'Avengers: Endgame'

For newcomers, watching Avengers: Infinity War is a wise decision. Infinity War acts as a comprehensive introduction—showcasing established characters and major events across various MCU films. However, to fully grasp Deadpool & Wolverine, viewers should prioritize Avengers: Endgame. Endgame's "Time Heist," where heroes travel through time to retrieve Infinity Stones, might be crucial to Deadpool. While Deadpool 2 suggests his own time travel shenanigans might be the trigger—the Time Heist could have created unforeseen consequences that Deadpool needs to address.