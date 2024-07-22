In short Simplifying... In short The upcoming film 'Alien: Romulus' is set between the 1979 'Alien' and 1986 'Aliens', featuring a group trying to steal tech from an abandoned space station, only to face lurking alien entities.

'Alien: Romulus' will release in India on August 15

'Alien' saga continues: What to expect from 'Alien: Romulus'

What's the story The much-anticipated new movie in the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus, is slated for release in India on August 15. The film's director is Fede Álvarez, renowned for his work on Evil Dead and Don't Breathe. Ridley Scott, the original director of the 1979 Alien movie, remains the lead producer of this sequel. Here's what to expect from the horror-thriller.

Plot details of 'Alien: Romulus' unveiled

Alien: Romulus is set between Alien, which came out in 1979, and Aliens, which debuted in 1986. The plot revolves around a group attempting to infiltrate the abandoned Romulus space station to steal expensive tech. However, they encounter alien entities that have been festering aboard. The film's score is by Benjamin Wallfisch, renowned for Bhopal: A Prayer for Rain, Hidden Figures, and Annabelle: Creation.

'Alien: Romulus' cast and characters revealed

The cast of Alien: Romulus was officially announced in November 2022, featuring Cailee Spaeny as the protagonist Rain Carradine. David Jonsson will portray Andy, a synthetic android and a "brother" to Spaeny's character. Other cast members include Isabela Merced, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Other films in the franchise are Alien3, Alien Resurrection, Prometheus, and Alien: Covenant, while Alien vs. Predator and Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem are crossover projects.

Final trailer of 'Alien: Romulus' teases horror elements

The final trailer for Alien: Romulus was recently released, offering a sneak peek into the film's horror elements. The trailer showcases an abandoned space station overrun with an alien species that begins to eliminate the intruders one by one. It also reveals the return of Chestbursters, terrifying creatures that stalk space convoys. In India, it will compete with Bollywood films Khel Khel Mein, Vedaa, and Stree 2.