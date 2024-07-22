In short Simplifying... In short Netflix's 'Unstable' Season 2 is set to continue the intriguing saga of Ellis and Jackson's dragon empire inheritance challenge.

The eight-episode season features a star-studded cast including Rob, John Owen, Aaron Branch, Emma Ferreira, and others, with a teaser hinting at Ellis's prison stint.

The show's creation was inspired by the audience's love for John's Instagram trolling of Rob, leading to its viral popularity. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Unstable' Season 2 confirmed for August

Netflix's 'Unstable' Season 2: Cast, plot, release date

By Isha Sharma 12:30 am Jul 22, 202412:30 am

What's the story Among the slate of several new OTT shows and films in August is Netflix's Unstable Season Two. The series, which initially debuted in March 2023, will see the return of Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe. The filming for this new season commenced in November 2023 and wrapped up by January 2024. The new season will premiere on August 1.

Storyline details

Plot continuation for 'Unstable' Season 2

The second season of Unstable picks up from where the first season concluded, with Ellis, played by Rob, setting a series of challenges for Jackson, portrayed by John Owen. The aim is to test if Jackson is competent enough to inherit the dragon empire. Netflix has already released a teaser showing Ellis preparing for a prison term, leaving fans curious about the circumstances leading to this situation.

Cast and episodes

'Unstable' Season 2: Cast and episode details revealed

The second season of Unstable consists of eight episodes. The cast also includes Aaron Branch as Malcolm, Emma Ferreira as Ruby, Rachael Marsh as Luna, and Sian Clifford as Anna. Iris Apatow and Lamorne Morris are also confirmed to return for the new season. Additionally, several writers, including Andrew Gurland, Sean Clements, and Samantha Shanker, worked on the second season of Unstable.

Inspiration

Rob on what led to creation of the show

Speaking to ET Canada, Rob had earlier said, "You always wonder if the audience is going to like it or if there's even an audience for it. This is one of those rare things where we knew there was an audience who liked it beforehand because they loved John trolling me on my Instagram account." "It was a viral thing and that's what led us to go, 'Hey, maybe we should make a show because people enjoy it so much."