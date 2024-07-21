In short Simplifying... In short Brazilian singer and architect Ayres Sasaki tragically died on stage due to electrocution, sparking an investigation into the incident.

The music community, including fellow singer Adriano Freitas and band RockON, have paid heartfelt tributes, remembering Sasaki as a charismatic and talented individual.

Meanwhile, his family, including his wife Mariana, are seeking answers while expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support.

Brazilian rock singer Ayres Sasaki dies of electrocution

By Isha Sharma 05:44 pm Jul 21, 202405:44 pm

What's the story Brazilian rock singer Ayres Sasaki tragically lost his life due to electrocution during a live concert on July 13 in Salinópolis, Pará, Brazil. The fatal incident occurred when Sasaki, aged 35, embraced a wet fan on stage at the Solar Hotel. This action triggered a nearby cable to jolt, resulting in his immediate death. The Salinópolis police and Pará Civil Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway into Sasaki's on-stage death

Witnesses are being interviewed and expert reports have been requested to shed light on the details of the accident. The Solar Hotel, where the concert was held, has pledged full cooperation with the investigation. "We are fully dedicated to providing support to his family and taking the necessary measures. We reaffirm our commitment to fully cooperating with the competent authorities for the proper clarification of the events," stated a representative from Solar Hotel in a release on July 14.

Family response

Family seeks answers, expresses gratitude for support

Sasaki's family is actively seeking answers about the tragic event. His aunt, Rita Matos, who was present at the concert, stated that they are contacting people who were with him at that moment to understand how everything happened. Sasaki's wife Mariana expressed her gratitude for all messages of affection. "I would like to thank you for every message of affection and comfort, for every prayer during this difficult time that we are going through," she wrote in an Instagram note.

Heartfelt tributes

Tributes pour in for Sasaki from Brazil's music community

The music community in Brazil has been paying tribute to Sasaki, who was also an architect and urban planner. Fellow singer Adriano Freitas remembered him as a super charismatic person with incredible talent, calling him the best singer-guitarist in Belem. The band RockON honored him as "an extraordinary person of friendliness and character," while filmmaker Raphael Macedo described Sasaki as a wonderful person loved by all. Sasaki's last Instagram post was in December 2023.