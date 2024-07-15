In short Simplifying... In short If you notice unfamiliar activity on your online accounts, it could be a sign of hacking.

The risk of unauthorized access to online accounts has increased over time

Is your online account hacked? Here's how to tell

By Akash Pandey 10:49 am Jul 15, 202410:49 am

What's the story As cybercrimes increasingly target everyday individuals with the intent of stealing cryptocurrency, accessing bank accounts, personal data, or stalking, understanding how to protect online accounts has become crucial. If you suspect someone has accessed your email or social media account, it's crucial to use available security tools and methods, like activity checks, password updates, and multi-factor authentication, in order to guarantee absolute protection against compromise.

Warning signs

Signs that suggest your online accounts have been compromised

There are several indicators pointing to your online accounts being compromised. These include: Unexpected account activity like unfamiliar transactions, messages, or logins. Notifications of password changes you didn't initiate, security alerts warning of suspicious activity, and missing important emails also indicate potential breaches. Additionally, unrecognized devices logging into your account or being locked out due to password changes are red flags. Social media irregularities and altered account settings, like changed security questions, recovery email, or phone number, further suggest compromise.

Account security

Multi-factor authentication advised for crucial accounts

Enabling multi-factor authentication on all accounts, especially crucial ones like email, banking, and social media is highly recommended. This security measure adds an extra layer of protection and can be enabled on over 1,000 websites. Some online services also offer physical security keys or passkeys stored in your password manager as additional safeguards against account intrusions that rely on password-stealing malware or phishing.

Gmail feature

Gmail users can monitor recent activity for security

For Gmail users suspecting unauthorized access, the first step is to check the "Last account activity" section at the bottom right corner of the inbox. This feature displays all active locations of your Google account. If any unfamiliar activity is detected, users should click on "See unfamiliar activity?" and change their password immediately to prevent further unauthorized access.

Outlook service

Microsoft Outlook tools for account security monitoring

Microsoft Outlook users can monitor their sign-in activity in the account settings under "View my activity." This page displays recent logins, platforms and devices used for login, browser type, and IP address. If anything appears suspicious, Microsoft provides resources on how to enhance account security and recover a hacked or compromised account. These tools are designed to help users maintain control over their accounts and protect against unauthorized access.

Yahoo's measure

Yahoo users can also review account and sign-in activity

Yahoo provides tools for users to check their account and sign-in activity. By navigating to "Manage your account" and clicking on "Review recent activity," users can monitor recent changes to the account, connected devices, and their corresponding IP addresses. This feature allows users to identify any suspicious activity promptly, enhancing the security of their accounts against potential unauthorized access.