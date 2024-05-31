Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana
Bitcoin has surged 0.55% in the past 24 hours to trade at $68,515.34. It is 1.29% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 0.70% from yesterday and is trading at $3,759.92. From last week, it is down 1.25%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1,345 billion and $452 billion, respectively.
Prices of other popular cryptocurrencies
BNB is trading at $593.18, which is 0.63% lower than yesterday and 1.38% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 1.06% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.73% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 1.19%) and $0.11 (down 3.03%), respectively.
Solana has gone down by 1.38% since last week
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $167.19 (down 1.54%), $7.0 (down 2.73%), $0.000022 (down 6.9%), and $0.66 (down 2.97%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 1.38%, while Polka Dot is down 3.45%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 6.58%, whereas Polygon has lost 6.07%.
Top 5 gainers of the day
The top five gainers based on the 24 hour movement are JasmyCoin, ORDI, Arweave, Ethena, and Bitget Token. They are trading at $0.033 (up 22.37%), $49.14 (up 14.21%), $44.05 (up 8.82%), $0.99 (up 6.82%), and $1.36 (up 3.49%), respectively.
How have the popular stablecoins performed?
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.08%) and $1 (up 0%), respectively.
Today's top 5 losers
The biggest losers of the day are dogwifhat, Akash Network, Bonk, FLOKI, and Shiba Inu. They are trading at $3.41 (down 9.36%), $4.77 (down 8.74%), $0.000033 (down 8.03%), $0.00022 (down 7.96%), and $0.000022 (down 7.10%), respectively.
Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens
DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $36.14 (down 1.88%), $17.99 (down 3.70%), $10.71 (up 1.11%), $11.96 (down 1.82%), and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively.
Top 5 NFT tokens for the day
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Render, Immutable, Stacks, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $11.97 (down 1.62%), $10.07 (down 3.59%), $2.18 (down 2.25%), $1.91 (down 1.84%), and $2.18 (down 3.72%), respectively.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization
The current global crypto market cap is $2.54 trillion, a 0.41% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $84.59 billion, which marks a 1.35% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.35 trillion, compared to $2.29 trillion three months ago.