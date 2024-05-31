Next Article

Solana has declined 1.38% since last week

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Akash Pandey 10:49 am May 31, 202410:49 am

What's the story Bitcoin has surged 0.55% in the past 24 hours to trade at $68,515.34. It is 1.29% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 0.70% from yesterday and is trading at $3,759.92. From last week, it is down 1.25%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1,345 billion and $452 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

Prices of other popular cryptocurrencies

BNB is trading at $593.18, which is 0.63% lower than yesterday and 1.38% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 1.06% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.73% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 1.19%) and $0.11 (down 3.03%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone down by 1.38% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $167.19 (down 1.54%), $7.0 (down 2.73%), $0.000022 (down 6.9%), and $0.66 (down 2.97%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 1.38%, while Polka Dot is down 3.45%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 6.58%, whereas Polygon has lost 6.07%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24 hour movement are JasmyCoin, ORDI, Arweave, Ethena, and Bitget Token. They are trading at $0.033 (up 22.37%), $49.14 (up 14.21%), $44.05 (up 8.82%), $0.99 (up 6.82%), and $1.36 (up 3.49%), respectively.

Stable tokens

How have the popular stablecoins performed?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.08%) and $1 (up 0%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are dogwifhat, Akash Network, Bonk, FLOKI, and Shiba Inu. They are trading at $3.41 (down 9.36%), $4.77 (down 8.74%), $0.000033 (down 8.03%), $0.00022 (down 7.96%), and $0.000022 (down 7.10%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $36.14 (down 1.88%), $17.99 (down 3.70%), $10.71 (up 1.11%), $11.96 (down 1.82%), and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively.

NFT

Top 5 NFT tokens for the day

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Render, Immutable, Stacks, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $11.97 (down 1.62%), $10.07 (down 3.59%), $2.18 (down 2.25%), $1.91 (down 1.84%), and $2.18 (down 3.72%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.54 trillion, a 0.41% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $84.59 billion, which marks a 1.35% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.35 trillion, compared to $2.29 trillion three months ago.