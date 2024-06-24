In brief Simplifying... In brief An elderly waste collector, Singh, tragically ended his life after enduring relentless online ridicule from a group of youths in Lohawat village.

They filmed him at work, creating and sharing mocking memes on social media, leading to unwanted attention and stress for Singh.

Following the discovery of Singh's body, the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Tragic suicide of waste collector in Rajasthan

Elderly waste collector ends life over viral social media ridicule

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:00 pm Jun 24, 2024

What's the story An elderly waste collector named Pratab Singh, affectionately known as "Babaji" in his village in Rajasthan, committed suicide. The cause of his distress was allegedly the viral videos and memes featuring him that were widely circulated on social media platforms. Singh earned his livelihood by collecting plastic bottles and other waste on a handcart.

Social media harassment

Viral videos and memes lead to unwanted fame

Singh was frequently targeted by a group of young people from Lohawat village who filmed him while he worked, creating memes that were then shared on social media. Despite Singh's pleas, asking them "Do you want to buy some waste," when they pursued him with their cameras, the mockery continued. The popularity of these videos led to an unwanted recognition for Singh, adding to his stress.

Police involvement

Investigation underway following Singh's suicide

Singh's body hanging from a tree near the highway, and the police was informed. Consequently, a case has been registered and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.