Elderly waste collector ends life over viral social media ridicule
An elderly waste collector named Pratab Singh, affectionately known as "Babaji" in his village in Rajasthan, committed suicide. The cause of his distress was allegedly the viral videos and memes featuring him that were widely circulated on social media platforms. Singh earned his livelihood by collecting plastic bottles and other waste on a handcart.
Viral videos and memes lead to unwanted fame
Singh was frequently targeted by a group of young people from Lohawat village who filmed him while he worked, creating memes that were then shared on social media. Despite Singh's pleas, asking them "Do you want to buy some waste," when they pursued him with their cameras, the mockery continued. The popularity of these videos led to an unwanted recognition for Singh, adding to his stress.
Investigation underway following Singh's suicide
Singh's body hanging from a tree near the highway, and the police was informed. Consequently, a case has been registered and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.