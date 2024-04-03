Next Article

He emphasized that moving forward was essential for the welfare of the party

Sachin Pilot comes out in support of Gehlot's son

What's the story Congress leader Sachin Pilot has announced his intention to reconcile with fellow party member and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. In an interaction with PTI, Pilot said he will "100 percent" campaign for his senior colleague's son Vaibhav Gehlot, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Jalore. He emphasized that moving forward was essential for the welfare of the party.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Congress saw a rift in the 2018 Rajasthan assembly elections when its leadership chose Gehlot over Pilot to head the state. The differences between the two leaders became evident in 2020 when a demonstration was organized by 18 MLAs loyal to Pilot in front of the Raj Bhavan. The rebellion was later diffused after intervention by the senior Congress leadership. However, disagreements between the two Congress leaders persisted during the government's tenure.

Maintaining dignity

Pilot's response to Gehlot's accusations

Putting an end to the rivalry with Gehlot, Pilot told PTI, "I saw no advantage in replying in the same coin; I refused to be provoked; I chose dignity and grace over name-calling." He further emphasized his commitment to respectful communication by stating that he never used derogatory language as it was against the value system ingrained in him since childhood.

Moving forward

Pilot's meeting with party leaders and reconciliation

Pilot also recalled a meeting he had last year with Mallikarjun Kharge, the party president, and Rahul Gandhi. During the meeting, he was urged to "forgive, forget, and move on." Pilot expressed that he has done exactly that, as it was necessary for both the party and the state. On why he and Gehlot were not contesting elections, Pilot said the decision was made by the CEC (central election committee), keeping in mind everyone's role in the elections.