The student claims that school officials told her that her presence could "spoil the atmosphere" of the exam

Ajmer: Rape survivor stopped from taking Class 12 boards

By Chanshimla Varah 11:54 am Apr 05, 202411:54 am

What's the story A class 12 student from Ajmer, Rajasthan, has accused her school of barring her from participating in board examinations when she was gang-raped last year. The student claims that school officials told her that her presence could "spoil the atmosphere" of the exam. The private school, however, defended its stance by stating that it did not issue an admit card to the student as she had not attended classes for four months.

Investigation initiated

Case brought to light through Child Welfare Commission

The case came into the limelight when the student sought advice from a teacher at a different school, who advised her to "call the child helpline number." Following this, Ajmer's Child Welfare Commission (CWC) lodged a case and is currently investigating the matter. CWC chairperson Anjali Sharma confirmed speaking with the student about the incident and stressed that their priority is to ensure that she can take her missed exams in March.

Academic setback

Student's academic future at stake due to school's decision

The student, who was sexually assaulted by her uncle and two other men last year, disclosed that following the incident, her school suggested she continue her studies from home. However, when she went to collect her admit card, she was informed that she was no longer a student at the school. The girl expressed disappointment as she is an academically strong student who had scored 79% in her class 10 board exams.

Official statement

CWC Chairperson expresses concern over student's situation

In an interview with NDTV, Sharma shared her conversation with the student. Sharma stated, "When I spoke to the girl, she told me that she was dejected as she is a bright student. She had scored 79% in her class 10 board exams." Sharma further added, "The girl could have done well if she had appeared for her 12th boards, but she may lose a year due to the school's negligence."