Tension rises between Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey

'BB OTT': Armaan confronts Kritika for sitting next to Vishal

By Tanvi Gupta 06:04 pm Jul 09, 202406:04 pm

What's the story Bigg Boss OTT 3 is heating up with a conflict between Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey. The tension began when Malik slapped Pandey over alleged sexist remarks toward his wife Kritika Malik. The drama escalated in a recent episode when Malik objected to Kritika sitting next to Pandey during the nominations. Confronting Kritika, Malik said, "Come here, now, haven't you opened your eyes yet?" To which she replied, "My eyes are open now."

Explanation offered

Kritika attempted to clear misunderstanding amid tension

After Malik pointed it out, Kritika moved from her seat. He continued: "I still feel like there's a blindfold over your eyes. I'll have to get you glasses or lenses." Kritika tried to clarify, stating, "There was space, so I went and sat next to Shivani." Despite her explanation, Malik remained upset, commenting, "You always say that if you see someone, you do this, or you do that. Sometimes I feel like you didn't come to the show with me."

Eviction calls

Social media users demanded Malik's eviction from show

Following the incident where Malik slapped Pandey, a section of social media users, including Pandey's family, have been demanding Malik's eviction from the reality show. The altercation between the two men originated when Malik's first wife, evicted contestant Payal Malik, accused Pandey of making inappropriate comments about Kritika. This accusation led to a heated exchange between the two and resulted in Malik slapping Pandey.

Controversy

Recap: What did Pandey say about Kritika?

Last week, Pandey expressed his admiration for Kritika to fellow contestant Lovekesh Kataria in secrecy, saying, "Kritika bhabhi mujhe bohut acchi lagti hai (I like Kritika bhabhi a lot)." The evicted contestant, Payal criticized Pandey's remarks during her visit to the house, saying, "You're talking about a mother and a wife...What you said about Kritika is wrong." Malik confronted Pandey about the issue, leading to a heated exchange. To catch all the drama, head straight to JioCinema.