Salman to play a cop in Varun Dhawan's 'Baby John'

What's the story Superstar Salman Khan is set to make a cameo appearance in Baby John, directed by Kalees, produced by Atlee, and led by Varun Dhawan. It's a remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil hit Theri. According to Mid-Day, Khan will portray a senior police officer, a role originally played by Prabhu in the Tamil version. His character has reportedly been reimagined for this remake to suit his action-hero image and charisma.

Mentorship role

Khan's character to mentor Dhawan in 'Baby John'

In Baby John, Dhawan plays a dynamic, fierce cop who leaves the police force after a personal tragedy. He goes into hiding to raise his daughter but returns to his former fierce self when his daughter's safety is threatened. At this point, Khan's character becomes important. "Salman's cop is shown as something of a mentor... He will show faith in Varun's character and bring him back into the police force," revealed an insider.

Cameo details

Khan's cameo to feature action sequences and witty dialogues

The source further disclosed that Khan's character will be a "swashbuckling cop" with some witty dialogues. "Since Salman is known for his action roles and swag, Atlee and Kalees have added some fight sequences featuring the superstar." The film will mark Kalees's Bollywood debut and will be Dhawan's return to cinemas in a full-fledged role after Bhediya (2022).

Fan treat

'Baby John' team ensures Khan's cameo will delight fans

The team is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Khan's cameo will be a treat for his fans. "Over two days, Salman will film his introduction scene and some action set-pieces. Kalees and writer Sumit Arora are pulling no punches to make sure that his cameo will be a treat for his fans," said the source. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in significant roles. It will release on December 25.