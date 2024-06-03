Next Article

NCP wins three seats in Arunachal Pradesh

After Arunachal wins, NCP could reclaim national party status

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:30 pm Jun 03, 202405:30 pm

What's the story The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), under the leadership of Ajit Pawar, has won three out of 14 contested seats in the recent Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections. The victorious candidates are Toko Tataung from Yachuli, Likha Soni from Lekang, and Nikh Kamin from Bordumsa-Diyun. This marks the party's first electoral success since its split in July 2023.

Victory factors

NCP attributes victory to leadership and party efforts

Brijmohan Shrivastava, the chief national spokesperson of the NCP (AP), attributed their electoral success to "the enthusiastic efforts of party workers and leaders in Arunachal Pradesh." He stated that "The people of Arunachal Pradesh have shown confidence in the leadership, vision, and capability of our leaders Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel in addressing the critical issues of the state." The NCP secured 10.06% of the total vote share.

Party status

NCP eyes regaining national party status

Despite losing its national party status last year, the recent victories have positioned the NCP (AP) to potentially regain it. "We lost the national party status when (Sharad) Pawar Saheb was our national president," Shrivastava said. "We are now planning to approach the Election Commission to get it back under the leadership of Ajit Dada Pawar." The Election Commission of India had withdrawn NCP's national party status on April 11, stating that it no longer fulfilled eligibility criteria.

Poll result

BJP returns to power in Arunachal

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh, recording a decisive victory that saw it increase its tally from 41 to 46 in the 60-member Assembly, cementing its position as the most dominant party in the state. Though the BJP has not officially announced its decision on who will be the CM, Pema Khandu is likely to return as CM for a third term. Notably, the BJP had already won 10 seats uncontested before polling.