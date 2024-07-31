In short Simplifying... In short The film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', featuring Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra, is wrapping up production and gearing up for a Diwali 2024 release.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' teaser to out next month: Report

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:42 pm Jul 31, 202405:42 pm

What's the story The filming of the much-awaited horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is set to wrap up on Friday, reported Pinkvilla. Following the success of its predecessors, Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), the third installment is slated for a Diwali 2024 release. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri.

Star-studded cast and production details of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

The film, which began production in March 2024, features Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in key roles alongside the lead cast. The four-month-long shoot took place in both studio setups and real locations. According to a source close to the development, the entire star cast is currently shooting and eagerly looking forward to wrapping up their journey with the team on Friday.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' teaser and marketing campaign underway

Following the completion of filming, an exclusive teaser cut for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is in the works. "A teaser keeping the Diwali period in mind is in the works and the makers are trying to get the cut ready by the middle of August," revealed a source close to production. This will be followed by an extended marketing campaign leading up to its Diwali release.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' teaser aims to create Diwali hype

The teaser for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is being designed with a specific goal in mind. "The idea of this teaser is to mark the Diwali 2024 release date in the mind of audiences," said a source close to production. Once the VFX output is completed, a launch date will be decided with an aim to generate buzz for the content as soon as possible.