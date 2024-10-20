Summarize Simplifying... In short "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video", a film about a couple's search for a stolen intimate CD, has finally crossed the ₹30 crore mark at the box office. Despite a mid-week slump, the film managed to outperform its competitor, "Jigra".



'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' box office collection

Box office: 'Vicky Vidya Ka...' finally crosses ₹30cr mark

By Isha Sharma 09:31 am Oct 20, 202409:31 am

What's the story The Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has crossed the ₹30 crore mark in its first nine days at the box office. The film saw a whopping 62.86% jump in earnings on its ninth day, raking in ₹2.28 crore net on Saturday. Its total collection now stands at ₹30.65 crore. The jump comes after a 22.22% drop in Friday's earnings, marking a huge comeback for the movie.

Box office battle

'Vicky Vidya...' outperformed 'Jigra' at the box office

Despite releasing alongside Alia Bhatt's Jigra, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been on a steady streak since its release. On October 19, the film's collection exceeded that of Jigra, which earned ₹1.72 crore. In its first week at the domestic box office, it raked in a total of ₹22.45 crore.

Earnings trend

'Vicky Vidya...' witnessed fluctuating earnings post-release

On its opening day, October 11, the Raaj Shaandilyaa-directed movie collected ₹5.5 crore net, beating Vasan Bala's Jigra which collected ₹4.55 crore net. However, it witnessed a 62.50% drop in collections on Monday with earnings of just ₹2.4 crore net, and the earnings declined till Friday before finally picking up on Saturday. The film has a clear run till the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again on November 1.

Film overview

'Vicky Vidya...' plot and star-studded cast

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is about the search for a missing intimate CD. The story follows Vicky (Rao) and Vidya (Dimri), whose home is robbed when they return from a Goa honeymoon. Set against the beautiful landscape of Rishikesh, the movie stars Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Tiku Talsania, and Archana Puran Singh.