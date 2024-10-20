Box office: 'Vicky Vidya Ka...' finally crosses ₹30cr mark
The Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has crossed the ₹30 crore mark in its first nine days at the box office. The film saw a whopping 62.86% jump in earnings on its ninth day, raking in ₹2.28 crore net on Saturday. Its total collection now stands at ₹30.65 crore. The jump comes after a 22.22% drop in Friday's earnings, marking a huge comeback for the movie.
'Vicky Vidya...' outperformed 'Jigra' at the box office
Despite releasing alongside Alia Bhatt's Jigra, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been on a steady streak since its release. On October 19, the film's collection exceeded that of Jigra, which earned ₹1.72 crore. In its first week at the domestic box office, it raked in a total of ₹22.45 crore.
'Vicky Vidya...' witnessed fluctuating earnings post-release
On its opening day, October 11, the Raaj Shaandilyaa-directed movie collected ₹5.5 crore net, beating Vasan Bala's Jigra which collected ₹4.55 crore net. However, it witnessed a 62.50% drop in collections on Monday with earnings of just ₹2.4 crore net, and the earnings declined till Friday before finally picking up on Saturday. The film has a clear run till the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again on November 1.
'Vicky Vidya...' plot and star-studded cast
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is about the search for a missing intimate CD. The story follows Vicky (Rao) and Vidya (Dimri), whose home is robbed when they return from a Goa honeymoon. Set against the beautiful landscape of Rishikesh, the movie stars Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Tiku Talsania, and Archana Puran Singh.