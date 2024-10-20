Summarize Simplifying... In short Kaley Cuoco, known for her role in the long-running TV series 'The Big Bang Theory', credits the show for launching her career.

The show, which is now streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime, has spawned successful spin-offs like 'Young Sheldon' and the recently premiered 'Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage'.

A new spin-off is also in the works, featuring original series stars Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, and Lauren Lapkus.

Kaley Cuoco would love to reprise her role as Penny in the 'Big Bang Theory' universe

Will Kaley Cuoco reprise her 'The Big Bang Theory' role

What's the story Kaley Cuoco, best known for her role as Penny in the hit CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, recently spoke about the possibility of reprising her role. In an interview with People, she said, "I would absolutely reprise that role...100%. I love that character and I always will." She also reminisced about how the show changed her career and personal life.

Career impact

'Some of the best years of my life...'

Cuoco credited the role for her career, saying, "I spent 12 years playing that role and it really set off my career. I owe a lot to that character, to that show, to [creator] Chuck Lorre." She continued, "It was some of the best years of my life and some of the most fun I've ever had." The Big Bang Theory ran from 2007-2019 and is television's longest-running multi-cam series. It's streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Franchise growth

'The Big Bang Theory' universe continues to expand

The Big Bang Theory has produced successful spin-offs such as Young Sheldon, which ended after seven seasons earlier this year. Another offshoot, Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage, premiered on October 17. Meanwhile, a new spin-off is in the early development stages with original series alumni Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn and Lauren Lapkus signing talent-holding deals for the project.