'He's amazing...': Aditya Roy Kapur gushes about Anurag Basu
What's the story
Aditya Roy Kapur, who will be seen in the upcoming film Metro... In Dino, has praised director Anurag Basu for his ability to convey emotions without dialogue.
Roy Kapur told IANS that while his character is quite vocal in the film, Basu manages to express a lot through silent moments.
"Well, honestly, I actually had quite a bit to say in this film, so I think I'm talking quite a bit in the movie."
Actor's perspective
Roy Kapur on Basu's directorial process
"But I think with Dada, like you said, he says a lot without dialogue as well, and there were lots of moments like that, which is wonderful."
"You can say something with just a look and he's amazing at that. So for me it was a mixture of both."
The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others.
Film details
Film to release next month
Metro... In Dino is the third and final installment of Basu's hyperlinked trilogy (Life in a Metro and Ludo). The film, which explores modern relationships, will be released on July 4.
The ensemble cast includes Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, and many more. Pritam has composed the music for this much-anticipated project.