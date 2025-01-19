Kangana's 'Emergency' grows; collects nearly ₹6cr in two days
What's the story
The Hindi film Emergency, starring Kangana Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has seen a massive jump in its box office collection on its second day of release.
After a lukewarm opening day with ₹2.5 crore net earnings at the domestic box office, the film's revenue jumped by nearly 36.80% on Saturday to ₹3.42 crore.
This took the two-day total to nearly ₹6 crore, reported Sacnilk.
Protests
'Emergency' faced widespread protests in Punjab
The release of Emergency was met with widespread protests in Punjab, spearheaded by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and several Sikh organizations.
Consequently, the film was not screened in cinemas across multiple cities such as Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda on Friday.
Security forces were deployed outside malls and cinemas across the state to maintain order amid the unrest.
Film details
'Emergency' cast and narrative focus
Apart from Ranaut, Emergency also stars Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, and Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Produced under the banner of Manikarnika Films and Zee Studio, the film explores one of India's most tumultuous periods in contemporary history—the 1975 emergency declared by Gandhi—often considered a dark chapter in India's history.
It has been directed by Ranaut.