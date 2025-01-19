What's the story

The Hindi film Emergency, starring Kangana Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has seen a massive jump in its box office collection on its second day of release.

After a lukewarm opening day with ₹2.5 crore net earnings at the domestic box office, the film's revenue jumped by nearly 36.80% on Saturday to ₹3.42 crore.

This took the two-day total to nearly ₹6 crore, reported Sacnilk.