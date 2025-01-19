Sunny's 'Jaat': Four expert stunt directors design thrilling action scenes
What's the story
The upcoming film Jaat, starring Sunny Deol, promises to be an action-packed spectacle under the direction of Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni.
To deliver a high-octane action drama, Malineni has roped in four renowned stunt directors, reported Mid-Day.
Each one has been tasked with creating a unique and elaborate action sequence for the film.
Stunt team
Meet the action directors of 'Jaat'
The stunt team for Jaat includes Ram-Lakshman, Anal Arasu, Naga Venkat Naga, and Peter Hein of Kalki 2898 AD (2024) fame.
A source revealed that the first set-piece was a car chase sequence choreographed by Hein while another action block features hand-to-hand combat inside a police station choreographed by Venkat.
Both sequences were filmed in Hyderabad last year.
Production update
'Jaat' filming locations and remaining shoot schedule
Apart from the Hyderabad sequences, a fight scene on a ship was shot at Mangalore's Panambur port last month, designed by Ram-Lakshman.
Deol also filmed an ambitious action piece in Mangalore's Agumbe forest last November.
"Only a few days' work remains on Jaat. The major action blocks are complete," shared the source.
Next week, Deol will start the final leg of filming in Mangalore.
Casting details
'Jaat' to feature multiple villains
In Jaat, Deol's character is a mighty hero who takes on a corrupt system.
Malineni has roped in several actors to play the villains.
"Sunny will face [multiple] villains, played by Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ajay Ghosh, Dayanand Shetty, Jagpathi Babu, and Babloo Prithiveeraj," revealed the insider.
The film also stars Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra.
Jaat will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil.
The release date is yet to be announced.