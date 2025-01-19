'Hisaab Barabar'—Why Kirti Kulhari was 'intimidated' while working with Madhavan
What's the story
Actor Kirti Kulhari has opened up about working with R Madhavan in the upcoming ZEE5 comedy thriller, Hisaab Barabar.
In a recent interview with Mid-Day, she gushed about the film's narrative being a unique mix of humor and seriousness.
"I love the concept of a bank scam with a comedy revolving around it," she said.
The actor added that her character's complexity also drew her to the project.
Character insight
Kulhari's character in 'Hisaab Barabar' is an empowered woman
Kulhari also delved into the details of her character, a police officer named P Subhash.
She described the character as "an empowered woman" with a unique blend of femininity and strength.
The actor further explained, "There's so much to this character in terms of her backstory, her present, how the character and Maddy's [Madhavan] character meet in a train and what develops between them."
Co-star experience
Kulhari felt 'intimidated' by Madhavan initially
Kulhari also shared how she was a "little intimidated" while working with Madhavan.
"I used to think I was always well-prepared for a project and learned my dialogues, but Maddy is someone who will recite all the dialogues in a go while you just stand there."
"Not only does he remember all his lines but on [action] he would get into it and on cut would be out of it. I enjoyed working with him."
Praise
'He has the ability to switch off...'
Further showering praise on her co-actor, she said, "When there's somebody strong in front of you subconsciously you feel 'I have to up my game."
"He is detached...anything could be happening around him but he wouldn't be affected. He has the ability to switch off and focus on what he needs to do."
The film will hit the platform on January 24.