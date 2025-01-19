What's the story

Actor Kirti Kulhari has opened up about working with R Madhavan in the upcoming ZEE5 comedy thriller, Hisaab Barabar.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, she gushed about the film's narrative being a unique mix of humor and seriousness.

"I love the concept of a bank scam with a comedy revolving around it," she said.

The actor added that her character's complexity also drew her to the project.