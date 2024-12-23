Summarize Simplifying... In short Rapper Honey Singh collaborated on a Netflix documentary about his life, providing input but only rejecting one scene.

'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' is streaming on Netflix

'Famous': Honey Singh turned down one scene in Netflix documentary

What's the story The recently released Netflix documentary, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, gives an intimate glimpse into the life of popular Indian rapper Honey Singh. Despite some criticism for its one-sided narrative, director Mozez Singh has lauded the rapper's bravery for showing his vulnerabilities on screen. Speaking to India Today, he revealed there was just one instance where Singh refused to be filmed—waking up from a deep sleep.

Mozez praised the rapper's courage, saying he was "surprised at his fearlessness." He said, "We clicked instantly, and there was trust that we weren't here to do something dirty. We wanted to depict his incredible journey with complete honesty. He was mature enough to understand that and gave us everything we needed." The director stressed they wouldn't sensationalize or whitewash Singh's story.

The director clarified that though Singh did give his input, he wasn't adamant about them. The film was a joint effort, with only one scene being rejected by the rapper. After watching the long cut in the editor's studio, Singh hugged Mozez tightly and called the film "perfect." Despite the uncomfortable moments, it was an honest story, the rapper said.