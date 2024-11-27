Summarize Simplifying... In short The successful film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is set to hit Netflix in late November or early December.

The movie, which grossed ₹55.51 crore worldwide, features a star-studded cast and is produced by big names from Balaji Motion Pictures, T-Series Films, Wakaoo Films, and Kathavachak Films.

Its unique mix of comedy and drama set in the late '90s has resonated with audiences globally. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' to premiere on Netflix

When, where to watch 'Vicky Vidya Ka...' on OTT

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:13 pm Nov 27, 202401:13 pm

What's the story The comedy-drama film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in lead roles, will be making its digital debut on Netflix. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film has been making headlines for its unique storyline and decent box office performance. The story follows a newlywed couple in the late 1990s whose intimate video gets stolen, sending them on a hilarious quest to retrieve it.

Release details

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' to hit Netflix soon

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is likely to premiere on Netflix in late November or early December. The film's theatrical run was a success, having grossed ₹55.51 crore worldwide on a production budget of ₹30 crore. Apart from Rao and Dimri, the film also stars an ensemble cast including Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, and Archana Puran Singh.

Production team

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' produced by industry bigwigs

The film is a joint venture of Balaji Motion Pictures, T-Series Films, Wakaoo Films, and Kathavachak Films. The production team includes industry heavyweights like Ektaa Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Shobha Kapoor, and Krishan Kumar. The film's unique blend of comedy and drama set against a nostalgic late '90s backdrop has struck a chord with audiences worldwide.