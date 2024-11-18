Summarize Simplifying... In short Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara, a celebrity couple, faced public scrutiny when their relationship was revealed, with Shivan being compared to a dog in a meme.

'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale' is streaming now

'Compared to dog': Vignesh Shivan on going public with Nayanthara

By Tanvi Gupta 04:57 pm Nov 18, 202404:57 pm

What's the story The recently released Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, gives an intimate glimpse into the life of acclaimed actor Nayanthara. It premiered on Monday, coinciding with Nayanthara's 40th birthday. Among other facets of her life, the film also explores her relationship with director Vignesh Shivan. In the documentary, Shivan revealed that he was met with harsh criticism and even compared to a dog when their relationship was first made public.

Relationship struggles

Shivan recalled the challenges of their relationship

In a chat with Nayanthara, Shivan spoke about the challenges they encountered as a couple. He said, "When it comes to us, nothing is easy. Even if we have to step out for a meal, do you think we can do it? No, right?" "This is a wedding. Did you think getting married in Tirupati would be so easy? There's always a challenge for us that keeps testing us. We'll handle it."

Public scrutiny

'What's wrong if the beauty chooses the beast?'

Further, Shivan spoke about being subjected to public scrutiny. He recalled a meme that had come out when their relationship was made public. He said, "The first famous meme that came out was, 'No one can stop it if the beauty chose the beast.' I was compared to a dog." "They said Nagoor Biryani was being offered to a dog. The meme had both our pictures on it."

Love blossomed

Nayanthara and Shivan's love story began on film set

Nayanthara and Shivan's romance blossomed on the sets of their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, produced by Dhanush. It was their first collaboration and Shivan's directorial debut. The couple kept their relationship a secret from the crew while filming. After dating for years, they got married in June 2022 and welcomed twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, later.

Legal dispute

Couple embroiled in controversy over documentary content

Recently, Nayanthara and Shivan landed in the eye of a storm. Dhanush accused them of using songs and behind-the-scenes clips of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan without his consent for their documentary. Despite receiving a legal notice from Dhanush, the couple went ahead and included some portions of the disputed content in their film. Later, Nayanthara slammed Dhanush for not giving them the NOC for using the clip from the venture.