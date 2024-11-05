Summarize Simplifying... In short "Devara", a film featuring Jr NTR as a coastal village chieftain turned ghost, and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, is set to stream on Netflix.

Despite mixed reviews, the film grossed ₹380 crore globally and its music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, received wide acclaim.

The film ends with a cliffhanger, hinting at a sequel, and Jr NTR's upcoming projects include a film with director Prashanth Neel and Hrithik Roshan's War 2.

'Devara Part 1' will stream on Netflix on November 8

Jr NTR-Saif's 'Devara' is coming on Netflix—but not in Hindi

By Tanvi Gupta 04:40 pm Nov 05, 202404:40 pm

What's the story The Telugu film Devara Part 1, starring Jr NTR, will finally be released on Netflix on Friday (November 8). However, the streaming giant has confirmed that it will only be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages at first. The release date of the Hindi version is still unknown. Netflix shared this news through an Instagram post saying: "Watch Devara on Netflix...Coming soon in Hindi."

Film synopsis

'Devara Part 1' features Jr NTR in dual roles

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film follows Devara, a coastal village chieftain played by Jr NTR. The story follows his transformation from a smuggler to a ghost seeking vengeance against those involved in smuggling. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor as the love interest of Vara, Devara's son—also played by Jr NTR—and Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist Bhaira. Prakash Raj also features in a pivotal role.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the official announcement here

Box office

'Devara Part 1' box office performance and critical reception

Despite mixed reviews from critics, Devara Part 1 grossed ₹380 crore worldwide after its theatrical release on September 27. The film's music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, was widely praised for its songs and background scores. The movie ends on a cliffhanger, paving the way for a sequel to finish the story. After Devara Part 1, Jr NTR will team up with director Prashanth Neel for a film tentatively titled NTRNEEL. He will also be seen in Hrithik Roshan's War 2.