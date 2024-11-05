Jr NTR-Saif's 'Devara' is coming on Netflix—but not in Hindi
The Telugu film Devara Part 1, starring Jr NTR, will finally be released on Netflix on Friday (November 8). However, the streaming giant has confirmed that it will only be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages at first. The release date of the Hindi version is still unknown. Netflix shared this news through an Instagram post saying: "Watch Devara on Netflix...Coming soon in Hindi."
'Devara Part 1' features Jr NTR in dual roles
Directed by Koratala Siva, the film follows Devara, a coastal village chieftain played by Jr NTR. The story follows his transformation from a smuggler to a ghost seeking vengeance against those involved in smuggling. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor as the love interest of Vara, Devara's son—also played by Jr NTR—and Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist Bhaira. Prakash Raj also features in a pivotal role.
Take a look at the official announcement here
'Devara Part 1' box office performance and critical reception
Despite mixed reviews from critics, Devara Part 1 grossed ₹380 crore worldwide after its theatrical release on September 27. The film's music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, was widely praised for its songs and background scores. The movie ends on a cliffhanger, paving the way for a sequel to finish the story. After Devara Part 1, Jr NTR will team up with director Prashanth Neel for a film tentatively titled NTRNEEL. He will also be seen in Hrithik Roshan's War 2.