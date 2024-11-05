Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's bromance to continue; but not for Marvel
Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has revealed plans for a new film project, which won't be a part of the Marvel universe. Speaking on the latest episode of Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, he announced that he is currently writing a movie for himself, Hugh Jackman, and Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy. Although he kept plot details confidential, his excitement suggests an innovative and unique concept in development over the next year.
Reynolds-Levy-Jackman: A successful trio in Hollywood
This upcoming film will be the third collaboration between Reynolds and Levy, after their successful ventures with Free Guy in 2021 and The Adam Project (2022). Their previous collaborations have always been box-office hits, showcasing a strong creative synergy. Reynolds has even publicly expressed his admiration for Levy, saying he wouldn't have pursued a third Deadpool film if Levy wasn't directing.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' set new records in Hollywood
The trio's latest film, Deadpool & Wolverine, has been a massive box office success, grossing an impressive $636 million domestically and ranking as the 12th highest-grossing film ever. It has even surpassed the 2019 thriller Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. Among Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe films, Deadpool 3 holds the seventh spot globally.
Disney eyes awards for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Reportedly, Disney is eyeing Golden Globes recognition for Deadpool & Wolverine in the comedy category and the newly introduced cinematic and box office achievement categories. To qualify, films must exceed a $150 million gross globally (with at least $100 million in the US alone) or meet equivalent streaming metrics. The film is also expected to seek technical nods at the Oscars in production design, sound, and visual effects.
Reynolds's new project could impact Deadpool's future in MCU
Reynolds confirmed he'll be spending 2025 working on the script for this new project, hinting that production may not start until 2026. This commitment raises questions about the future of his character, Deadpool, in the MCU. While Disney and Marvel are keen on Deadpool's return for future installments, they also have a busy slate of other projects that could delay audiences' hopes to see Reynolds and Jackman reprise their beloved characters.