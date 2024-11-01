Summarize Simplifying... In short Kartik Aaryan's top five box-office openers include 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' which raked in ₹14.11 crore on day one, followed by 'Love Aaj Kal' with ₹12.40 crore.

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' and 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' also made the list, earning ₹9.10 crore and ₹8.25 crore respectively.

Rounding out the top five is 'Luka Chuppi,' which brought in ₹8.01 crore on its opening day.

These films showcase Aaryan's versatility, comic timing, and star power.

Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' to hit theaters on November 1

Before 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' revisiting Kartik's top 5 openers

By Tanvi Gupta 12:30 am Nov 01, 202412:30 am

What's the story Kartik Aaryan, one of Bollywood's most promising young actors, has been on a roll, delivering performances that connect with audiences and perform well at the box office. From a newcomer to a box office draw, Aaryan's journey has been defined by several successful film releases. As he returns to theaters with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 1, we look at his top five box-office openers.

#1

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' tops the list

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a horror-comedy sequel to the 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa, remains Aaryan's highest-grossing opener with ₹14.11 crore on day one. The film, released in 2022, presented Aaryan in a new avatar of Rooh Baba, effortlessly balancing comedy and horror. His performance, combined with the film's gripping storyline and nostalgia factor, attracted audiences and established his star power.

#2

'Love Aaj Kal' showcased his versatility

Despite mixed reviews, Love Aaj Kal managed to pull in ₹12.40 crore on its first day, making it Aaryan's second-highest opener. Directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Sara Ali Khan, it explored themes of intense love across different generations. Aaryan's dual roles as Veer and Raghu presented his versatility and worked well for the youth, ensuring a strong opening.

#3

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' highlighted Aaryan's comic timing

The modern retelling of the 1978 classic, Pati Patni Aur Woh, earned ₹9.10 crore on its first day. Aaryan's portrayal of the conflicted yet endearing husband Chintu Tyagi struck a chord with the viewers. The film's humorous take on extramarital affairs, bolstered by strong performances from Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, made it a box-office success. A sequel is in development.

#4, #5

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and 'Luka Chuppi' complete the top 5

Satyaprem Ki Katha, a romantic drama, opened to ₹8.25 crore. The film's heartwarming and relevant story and Aaryan's chemistry with his co-star Kiara Advani won over audiences, making it a strong opener. Completing the list is the comedy Luka Chuppi, which earned ₹8.01 crore on its first day. This romantic comedy was lauded for its light-hearted take on modern relationships, with Aaryan's pairing with Kriti Sanon adding to the film's stellar opening.