Before 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' revisiting Kartik's top 5 openers
Kartik Aaryan, one of Bollywood's most promising young actors, has been on a roll, delivering performances that connect with audiences and perform well at the box office. From a newcomer to a box office draw, Aaryan's journey has been defined by several successful film releases. As he returns to theaters with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 1, we look at his top five box-office openers.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' tops the list
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a horror-comedy sequel to the 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa, remains Aaryan's highest-grossing opener with ₹14.11 crore on day one. The film, released in 2022, presented Aaryan in a new avatar of Rooh Baba, effortlessly balancing comedy and horror. His performance, combined with the film's gripping storyline and nostalgia factor, attracted audiences and established his star power.
'Love Aaj Kal' showcased his versatility
Despite mixed reviews, Love Aaj Kal managed to pull in ₹12.40 crore on its first day, making it Aaryan's second-highest opener. Directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Sara Ali Khan, it explored themes of intense love across different generations. Aaryan's dual roles as Veer and Raghu presented his versatility and worked well for the youth, ensuring a strong opening.
'Pati Patni Aur Woh' highlighted Aaryan's comic timing
The modern retelling of the 1978 classic, Pati Patni Aur Woh, earned ₹9.10 crore on its first day. Aaryan's portrayal of the conflicted yet endearing husband Chintu Tyagi struck a chord with the viewers. The film's humorous take on extramarital affairs, bolstered by strong performances from Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, made it a box-office success. A sequel is in development.
'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and 'Luka Chuppi' complete the top 5
Satyaprem Ki Katha, a romantic drama, opened to ₹8.25 crore. The film's heartwarming and relevant story and Aaryan's chemistry with his co-star Kiara Advani won over audiences, making it a strong opener. Completing the list is the comedy Luka Chuppi, which earned ₹8.01 crore on its first day. This romantic comedy was lauded for its light-hearted take on modern relationships, with Aaryan's pairing with Kriti Sanon adding to the film's stellar opening.