Summarize Simplifying... In short Salman Khan has halted the shooting of his highly anticipated film 'Sikandar' due to death threats from the Bishnoi gang.

This decision comes after the murder of his friend, Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique, leading to increased security measures for Khan.

Despite these threats, Khan's manager confirms that no other shoots have been cancelled. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'SSikandar' shooting has been halted

Salman stops 'Sikandar' shoot amid death threats from Bishnoi gang

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:58 am Oct 22, 202410:58 am

What's the story The growing threat to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's life has resulted in a drastic cut in his work commitments, with a close friend saying "he won't be shooting for anything" for a long time. The most affected project is Sikandar, which was slated for an Eid 2025 release. "Abhi kuch nahin kaha jaa sakta hai (Nothing can be confirmed right now). Sikandar requires a whole lot of choreographed action," the friend told Times Now.

Production hurdles

'Sikandar' production challenges and security concerns

The friend went on to explain the troubles the Sikandar team has been facing. Apparently, director AR Murugadoss needed Khan's full attention for the action sequences. But considering the situation, this seems impossible. The friend stressed that Khan and his family's safety is paramount and will not be compromised under any circumstances. This comes a day after reports suggested that Khan wasn't able to shoot for the Chulbul Pandey cameo in Singham Again.

Security measures

Khan's security tightened following friend's murder

Khan's security has been beefed up considerably after his friend, Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique, was murdered on October 12. His Y-plus security has been supplemented with additional layers in light of threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Despite rumors, Khan's manager had confirmed earlier that he had not canceled any shoots.

Film anticipation

'Sikandar': A highly anticipated film with a stellar cast

Sikandar, which is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Murugadoss, is one of the most awaited films among Bollywood fans. The film boasts of an impressive lineup of actors including Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar, as confirmed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment on their social media. Earlier reports also suggested that 3 Idiots's Sharman Joshi has joined the cast in a crucial role.