Salman stops 'Sikandar' shoot amid death threats from Bishnoi gang
The growing threat to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's life has resulted in a drastic cut in his work commitments, with a close friend saying "he won't be shooting for anything" for a long time. The most affected project is Sikandar, which was slated for an Eid 2025 release. "Abhi kuch nahin kaha jaa sakta hai (Nothing can be confirmed right now). Sikandar requires a whole lot of choreographed action," the friend told Times Now.
'Sikandar' production challenges and security concerns
The friend went on to explain the troubles the Sikandar team has been facing. Apparently, director AR Murugadoss needed Khan's full attention for the action sequences. But considering the situation, this seems impossible. The friend stressed that Khan and his family's safety is paramount and will not be compromised under any circumstances. This comes a day after reports suggested that Khan wasn't able to shoot for the Chulbul Pandey cameo in Singham Again.
Khan's security tightened following friend's murder
Khan's security has been beefed up considerably after his friend, Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique, was murdered on October 12. His Y-plus security has been supplemented with additional layers in light of threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Despite rumors, Khan's manager had confirmed earlier that he had not canceled any shoots.
'Sikandar': A highly anticipated film with a stellar cast
Sikandar, which is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Murugadoss, is one of the most awaited films among Bollywood fans. The film boasts of an impressive lineup of actors including Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar, as confirmed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment on their social media. Earlier reports also suggested that 3 Idiots's Sharman Joshi has joined the cast in a crucial role.