Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned actor Atul Parchure, known for his roles in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and several Marathi soaps, has passed away at 57 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Parchure, who also worked with Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, was loved for his engaging portrayals in theater and TV.

He leaves behind a legacy of memorable performances and a grieving family who have requested privacy during this difficult time.

Atul Parchure, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' actor, dies at 57

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:51 pm Oct 14, 202411:51 pm

What's the story Atul Parchure, a celebrated Marathi and Hindi actor famous for his roles in films and television shows, died at the age of 57 on Monday. His death has sent shockwaves across the Marathi film and theater industry. He had been battling cancer which had temporarily paused his career but he resumed work after undergoing treatment. The comedy legend was set for a theater comeback but suddenly developed complications after which his condition worsened in the last two days, reported PTI.

Career highlights

Parchure's career spanned Marathi and Hindi entertainment

Parchure was a force across plays and TV serials. His roles in several Marathi soaps won the hearts of many, and he held a special place in the minds of theater lovers for his engaging portrayals. He also had a presence in Bollywood, working alongside many high-profile actors, which expanded his popularity beyond regional boundaries. Actor Supriya Pilgaonkar remembered her "dear friend" on Instagram, adding, "Your silly smile will always be missed."

Screen presence

Parchure's notable appearances and collaborations

Parchure was significantly popular for his recurring appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show. His other notable appearances included Hindi TV shows such as R. K. Laxman Ki Duniya, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Comedy Circus, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, etc. He shared screen space with Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan in Billu, Salman Khan in Partner, and Ajay Devgn in All The Best.

Health and work

Parchure's health struggles and upcoming project

Despite his years-long fight against cancer, Parchure's health complications returned, resulting in his untimely demise. The news of his death has left a void in the hearts of his admirers, colleagues, and the entire film and theater fraternity. He left behind his mother, wife Sonia, and daughter Sakhil, who have requested privacy at this time.

Personal struggle

Parchure's cancer battle and final days

Earlier, in an interview with a YouTube channel, Parchure revealed that doctors found a 5cm tumor in his liver in 2023. His next project was a play titled Suryachi Pillay, revealed Marathi actor Jaywant Wadkar, who had known Parchure since childhood. They were rehearsing together but Parchure had to be hospitalized five days ago. He breathed his last at the hospital.