Summarize Simplifying... In short Tom Holland, known for his Spider-Man role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is rumored to be Christopher Nolan's top pick for his next film.

The yet-to-be-titled project, written and directed by Nolan, will also potentially feature Matt Damon, marking their third collaboration.

The film will be produced under Nolan's Syncopy banner and distributed by Universal Pictures. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Christopher Nolan's next film will release in July 2026

Tom Holland rumored to star in Christopher Nolan's next venture

By Tanvi Gupta 10:41 am Oct 22, 202410:41 am

What's the story Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan is eyeing Tom Holland for a key role in his next Universal Pictures project, according to Deadline. The untitled film, which will most likely be released in IMAX on July 17, 2026, will go on floors in early 2025. The plot details are under wraps but it has been revealed that the story isn't set in the present day.

Casting speculation

Holland's potential role in Nolan's project

Holland, renowned for portraying the famous character of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is currently busy with Spider-Man 4 and maybe the next Avengers sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars. However, sources claim he has been Nolan's top choice for a while now. This would be Holland's first collaboration with the Oscar-winning director, who is known for his work on films like Oppenheimer, Inception, and Interstellar.

Project details

Nolan's upcoming film: What we know so far

Nolan has written the script for his next and will also direct it. The project is being produced by Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner, with Universal Pictures distributing it. Matt Damon is in talks to star in the untitled project. This will be the third collaboration between Damon and Nolan after Interstellar and Oppenheimer. Damon, meanwhile, was recently seen in The Instigators.