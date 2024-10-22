Tom Holland rumored to star in Christopher Nolan's next venture
Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan is eyeing Tom Holland for a key role in his next Universal Pictures project, according to Deadline. The untitled film, which will most likely be released in IMAX on July 17, 2026, will go on floors in early 2025. The plot details are under wraps but it has been revealed that the story isn't set in the present day.
Holland's potential role in Nolan's project
Holland, renowned for portraying the famous character of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is currently busy with Spider-Man 4 and maybe the next Avengers sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars. However, sources claim he has been Nolan's top choice for a while now. This would be Holland's first collaboration with the Oscar-winning director, who is known for his work on films like Oppenheimer, Inception, and Interstellar.
Nolan's upcoming film: What we know so far
Nolan has written the script for his next and will also direct it. The project is being produced by Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner, with Universal Pictures distributing it. Matt Damon is in talks to star in the untitled project. This will be the third collaboration between Damon and Nolan after Interstellar and Oppenheimer. Damon, meanwhile, was recently seen in The Instigators.