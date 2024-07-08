In brief Simplifying... In brief In the latest Thanos comic, the villain reveals the Time Stone as the most powerful of the six Infinity Stones.

Thanos reveals which Infinity Stone wields the most power

What's the story In the latest issue of the comic Thanos Annual #1 - Infinity Watch by Derek Landy and Salvador Larroca, Marvel's notorious villain, Thanos, declared the Time Stone as the most powerful among all Infinity Stones! Known for his extensive knowledge and experience with these cosmic gems, the choice made by Thanos comes as a surprise. This revelation follows his previous adventures in Thanos Quest and Infinity Gauntlet, where he studied and wielded all six stones simultaneously.

Thanos's quest for the Death Stone and Infinity Stones

In the new comic, Thanos is on a mission to secure all six Infinity Stones using the Death Stone, a stone he created from the essence of Mistress Death. His ultimate goal is to blend with the Death Stone, similar to how other Infinity Stones have merged with new members of the Infinity Watch. To achieve this, he must encounter three members of the Infinity Watch, each possessing an individual stone: Space, Reality, and Time.

Time Stone as the ultimate power

Despite each stone posing a unique challenge, Thanos singles out the Time Stone as particularly dangerous. The six Infinity Stones - Space, Reality, Power, Soul, Mind, and Time - constitute the fabric and essence of the universe. While all stones offer immense cosmic power even when used separately, Thanos surprisingly names the Time Stone as the most potent. This is possibly because while Power can be outmaneuvered and Reality can be overcome, manipulating Time makes one truly unstoppable.

Thanos's strategy: Targeting the Time Stone first

Thanos's assertion about the Time Stone's power explains his strategy in the film Avengers: Infinity War. He advises that anyone challenging the wielders of the Infinity Stones should target the Time Stone first. This is not only because possessing it would grant enough power to obtain the others, but also because it's strong enough to defeat him. This strategy was evident when Doctor Strange kept the Time Stone from Thanos until he willingly offered it to him.

Time Stone's power: A challenge for Thanos

Despite possessing the Space, Power, Reality, and Soul Stones in his Gauntlet, Thanos was unable to seize the Time Stone from Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This further explains Thanos's assertion in the comic where he names the Time Stone as the most powerful Infinity Stone. It highlights that even with other Stones at his disposal, obtaining and controlling the Time Stone remains a formidable challenge for him.