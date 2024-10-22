Liam Payne died after falling from a third-floor balcony

What is 'Pink Cocaine'—the drug found in Liam Payne's body

By Tanvi Gupta 10:36 am Oct 22, 202410:36 am

What's the story A partial autopsy has revealed that former One Direction member, Liam Payne, had several drugs in his system when he died on October 16 at the age of 31. The toxicology test results indicated the presence of cocaine, benzodiazepine, crack, and a drug known as "pink cocaine," per ABC News. The National Capital Poison Center describes "pink cocaine" as a recreational drug that usually contains methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA, and not necessarily cocaine.

Drug details

'Improvised aluminum pipe' was also found in Payne's room

The National Institutes of Health lists opioids and/or new psychoactive substances as possible ingredients of the pink cocaine drug. Along with these, authorities found an "improvised aluminum pipe" for drug consumption in Payne's hotel room. They also found packs of clonazepam—a central nervous system depressant—energy supplements, and over-the-counter medications. The British singer reportedly fell from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Emergency call

Hotel staff alerted authorities about Payne's behavior

Before Payne's death, the hotel's chief receptionist called emergency services over concerns about the singer's behavior. Local outlets La Nacion and Clarin, and America's Sky News reported that the staffer claimed the For You singer was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and had been damaging his room. The employee made the emergency call at 5:01pm local time, about 10 minutes before Payne's death.

Autopsy findings

'Sunshine' singer's death was caused by multiple injuries

A preliminary autopsy report confirmed that Payne died from multiple injuries and both "internal and external" hemorrhages. The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office told PEOPLE that 25 injuries identified in the autopsy were "consistent with those caused by a fall from a height." They added that "the head injuries were sufficient to cause death," while the "internal and external hemorrhages" of the skull, thorax, abdomen, and limbs also contributed to his demise.