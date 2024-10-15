Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan chose to skip the funeral of his close friend, politician Baba Siddique, to avoid getting entangled in the political debates surrounding Siddique's murder case.

Why Shah Rukh Khan skipped close friend Baba Siddique's funeral

By Tanvi Gupta 10:43 am Oct 15, 2024

What's the story Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently made headlines for his conspicuous absence from the funeral of his close friend, politician Baba Siddique, who was shot dead on October 12 by assailants. The funeral was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Pooja Bhatt. A source close to SRK has now revealed the reason behind his decision to skip the funeral to Zoom. Here's what they said.

The source told the portal that Khan skipped Siddique's funeral to "safeguard himself from the political debates." This was despite him attending other important events like a photographer's prayer meeting and Farah Khan's mother's funeral. The source added, "Shah Rukh Khan doesn't want to get associated in the politician's murder case. The case is also related to Salman Khan and King Khan, for that matter, wishes to stay away from this!"

The source also emphasized Khan's fears of being harmed, saying, "Knowing how Lawrence Bishnoi's circuit works, Shah Rukh Khan doesn't want any harm on him anymore. Hence, he has chosen 'disappearance' in the entire matter by skipping Baba Siddique's funeral who was a close friend to him." This is in reference to the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang that has taken responsibility for Siddique's murder and has been threatening Salman with death.

The source added that Khan is keeping his distance from this case as it is a murder and he doesn't want his name to be dragged into it. To note, Siddique—a three-time MLA from Bandra West Assembly—was brutally murdered on Saturday night. He was shot multiple times while visiting his MLA son, Zeeshan Siddique's office. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the killing through a Facebook post. So far, three suspects have been arrested.