Karan Soni stars in the gay rom-com 'A Nice Indian Boy' as a reserved doctor introducing his fiance to his traditional Indian family.

The film, which challenges Hollywood's representation norms, is a personal and authentic reflection of the creators' experiences.

Despite production hurdles, the movie, featuring a memorable Bollywood-inspired musical moment, is now winning hearts with its relatable family dynamics and cultural diversity.

'A Nice Indian Boy' at BFI London Film Festival

What to expect from Karan Soni's gay rom-com

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am Oct 15, 2024

What's the story The upcoming gay romantic comedy, A Nice Indian Boy, is already making waves at the BFI London Film Festival. The film stars Deadpool star Karan Soni and Glee actor Jonathan Groff in lead roles. Directed by Roshan Sethi, it hopes to bring a fresh perspective to both LGBTQ+ and South Asian representation on screen. The film had its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year.

Personal connection

'A Nice Indian Boy' is a personal project for Soni

In A Nice Indian Boy, Soni plays a socially-reserved doctor named Naveen who brings his fiance Jay (Groff) home to meet his traditional Indian family. The story follows their path to acceptance and planning an Indian wedding. Speaking about the film, Soni said, "It was probably the most personal thing we'll get to make," adding that they strived for authenticity based on their own experiences.

Representation debate

'A Nice Indian Boy' challenges Hollywood's representation norms

Sethi and Soni have taken a refreshing approach to representation in A Nice Indian Boy. Sethi said he didn't care about stereotypes, adding, "If you are making a movie that reflects your lived experience, whether or not that's a stereotype is irrelevant." He also noted the film's reflection of cultural diversity as opposed to the homogeneity often seen in "diversity films."

Role preparation

Groff's preparation for his role in 'A Nice Indian Boy'

For his role in A Nice Indian Boy, Groff immersed himself in a culture he was largely unfamiliar with. He even watched the Bollywood classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) to perfect a crucial musical moment in the movie. This scene, featuring Groff's character singing Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam from DDLJ, is a highlight of the film.

Production hurdles

'A Nice Indian Boy' faced production and financing challenges

Despite its cultural specificity, Groff found the family dynamics surprisingly relatable. "I, immediately from the first take of the first scene, couldn't believe how familiar it all felt," he told Variety. "Even though there was a stark difference in culture, it was so heartwarming to see that families are families, no matter what culture you're in." The production faced significant challenges due to a compressed timeline and financing issues. However, now the title is finished and winning hearts.