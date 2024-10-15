Summarize Simplifying... In short This week is packed with exciting OTT releases. Disney+ Hotstar kicked off with Reeta Sanyal, a thrilling detective drama.

Netflix is set to entertain with Comedy Revenge, a reality comedy-drama, and Rachel Bloom's standup special. Netflix will also premiere Justice, a detective film, and Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare, a chilling documentary.

Apple TV+ continues Shrinking Season 2. Netflix will also release The Shadow Strays, an action film, The Lincoln Lawyer's third season, and Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, a Japanese anime series. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

OTT guide: Top titles to watch this week

'Reeta Sanyal,' 'Comedy Revenge': Unmissable OTT releases this week

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:15 am Oct 15, 202402:15 am

What's the story The week of October 14-20 is filled with exciting new releases across OTT platforms. From the gripping mystery thriller Reeta Sanyal on Disney+ Hotstar to the much-anticipated third season of The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix, viewers have plenty to choose from. Other notable titles include Woman of the Hour, Paris Has Fallen, Hysteria, Shrinking Season 2, and Snakes & Ladders among others. Here's a detailed look.

Start of the week

'Reeta Sanyal' to lead the week's releases

The week started with Reeta Sanyal's release on Disney+ Hotstar. This mystery thriller drama, based on Amit Khan's novel of the same name, follows a skilled lawyer/detective as she takes on unusual cases while investigating her father's murder. Premiering on Monday, the show stars Adah Sharma in the lead role.

All things fun

Midweek brings comedy specials to screens

Also on Tuesday, Netflix will release Comedy Revenge, a reality comedy-drama hosted by Comedy Royale winner Lee Kyung-kyu. The show features 18 comedians battling it out in a battle of wits and humor. Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special, a standup special headlined by comedian and actor Rachel Bloom will also premiere on Netflix on the same day.

Drama

'Justice' and 'Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare' to premiere

On Wednesday, Netflix will drop Justice, a film about a young detective who seeks the help of a discharged police officer to crack a bank raid case. The same day will also see the premiere of Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare, a documentary about an online relationship that takes a sinister turn. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ will drop new episodes of Shrinking Season 2, which follows Jimmy—a grieving therapist who takes an unconventional approach with his clients.

More variety

Week's releases include action, drama, and anime

On Thursday, The Shadow Strays will hit Netflix. The action film follows the life of a young assassin who breaks her mentor's rules to save a boy from a crime syndicate. Thursday will also see the third season of courtroom drama The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix, starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller. The same day will also see the premiere of Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, a Japanese anime series set 11 months after the start of the One Year War.