Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with cancer: Report
Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with cancer while awaiting a second trial on sex crimes charges. NBC News, which first reported the news, suggested that the 72-year-old producer is believed to be suffering from chronic myeloid leukemia—which is a form of cancer of bone marrow. He is currently receiving treatment at Rikers prison. The health concern comes after his emergency heart surgery in September.
Weinstein's representative criticized public speculation on health
Craig Rothfeld, Weinstein's authorized legal healthcare representative, reportedly expressed "profound dismay" at the speculation surrounding the producer's medical condition. "It is both troubling and unacceptable that such private and confidential health matters have become a subject of public discourse," said Weinstein's legal healthcare rep in a statement to Deadline. "Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein's privacy, we will offer no further comment," he further added.
Weinstein's legal troubles and convictions
Weinstein was convicted in 2020 of a first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape and sentenced to 23 years in prison. However, his conviction was overturned on appeal in April. He remains behind bars while appealing a separate 2022 conviction for three sexual assault charges, for which he was sentenced to 16 years in prison. The producer is facing a retrial on the 2020 case right now and was recently charged with another first-degree criminal sexual act.