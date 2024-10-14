Summarize Simplifying... In short Acclaimed actor Anthony Hopkins is set to star in the upcoming biopic 'Maserati: The Brothers', which will delve into the lives of the Maserati brothers who founded the luxury car company in 1914.

The film will highlight key events, including a near-fatal crash and the sale of the company to Fiat.

Hopkins' role is eagerly anticipated, given his recent performance as Emperor Vespasian in the series 'Those About to Die'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Anthony Hopkins will headline 'Maserati: The Brothers'

Anthony Hopkins to star in 'Maserati: The Brothers' biopic: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 04:30 pm Oct 14, 202404:30 pm

What's the story Academy Award-winning actor Anthony Hopkins will star in the upcoming English-language biopic, Maserati: The Brothers, reported Variety. Directed by Bobby Moresco, the film will explore the lives of the family behind Italy's iconic high-performance automobiles. The 86-year-old actor will play an Italian financier who backs the Maserati brothers' venture. The production is spearheaded by Andrea Iervolino through his new film and TV company, The Andrea Iervolino Company.

Production details

'Maserati: The Brothers' to commence filming in Bologna

The production of Maserati: The Brothers will begin soon in Bologna, Italy. However, other casting details are still under tight wraps. The film will follow the journey of Alfieri, Ettore, and Ernesto Maserati who founded the luxury car company in 1914. It will also showcase their contribution to auto racing and the sale of a controlling stake in their company to Fiat in 1937.

Producer's statement

Iervolino expressed excitement over Hopkins's involvement

Iervolino, who had earlier co-produced Moresco's Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend and Michael Mann's Ferrari, was excited about Hopkins joining the project. In a statement, he said, "Having Anthony Hopkins on board is a dream come true." "His unparalleled ability to embody complex characters will undoubtedly elevate our story, and we are eager to see how he brings depth to his role."

Actor's trajectory

Hopkins's recent performance and Maserati's historical significance

Hopkins, who recently portrayed the role of Emperor Vespasian in Roland Emmerich's gladiator series Those About to Die—which premiered on Peacock on July 18—is sure to add a unique depth to his character in this biopic. The film will also highlight important events in Maserati's history, such as Alfieri Maserati's near-fatal crash during the 1927 Messina Cup race and his eventual death from accident-related complications.