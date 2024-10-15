Summarize Simplifying... In short Rashmika Mandanna, a victim of a deepfake video scandal, has been appointed as the National Ambassador for Cyber Safety. She aims to use her influence to raise awareness about cybercrime and promote a safer digital environment.

Rashmika Mandanna to lead campaigns against cyber threats

Deepfake victim Rashmika Mandanna named National Ambassador for Cyber Safety

By Tanvi Gupta 02:17 pm Oct 15, 202402:17 pm

What's the story The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has roped in popular actor Rashmika Mandanna as the National Ambassador for Promoting Cyber Safety. She will spearhead countrywide campaigns to raise awareness about different cyber threats including online fraud, deepfake videos, cyberbullying, and AI-generated malicious content. The development comes as cybercrime rates continue to rise and digital threats evolve rapidly in India.

Personal encounter

Mandanna's personal experience with cybercrime

Mandanna has seen the disturbing effects of cybercrime firsthand. A deepfake video of hers was shared online last November, which is why she took to the public to address the issue and raise awareness about such threats. The clip suggested a woman in a viral clip was Mandanna, but a journalist clarified she was Zara Patel, allegedly a data engineer, not the actor. The incident garnered a lot of attention and the police were able to arrest the culprit successfully.

Statement

'Let's unite to build a safer cyberspace for ourselves...'

Speaking about her appointment, Mandanna said, "Cybercrime is a dangerous and pervasive threat that affects individuals, businesses, and communities worldwide. As someone who has experienced this, I am dedicated to raising awareness about these issues and promoting the message of cyber safety to drive positive change." She also posted a video on social media announcing her new role as brand ambassador for I4C.

Impact anticipated

Mandanna's influence expected to boost the cyber safety campaign

The Ministry of Home Affairs hopes that Mandanna's influence and commitment to the cause will greatly bolster the national campaign against cybercrime. Her involvement will help create a safer and more secure digital environment for all citizens. Meanwhile, work-wise, Mandanna is awaiting the release of two films on December 6: Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun and Chhaava led by Vicky Kaushal.