The film, delayed due to director Shankar's busy schedule, will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, and will be available on Amazon Prime Video post-theatrical release.

'Game Changer' releases on January 10, 2025

'Game Changer': Ram Charan exudes power in intense new poster

What's the story Global star Ram Charan and renowned director Shankar Shanmugam (popularly known as S. Shankar) have joined forces for the upcoming political drama, Game Changer. The film, which will be released in multiple languages on January 10, 2025, features Kiara Advani as the female lead. In a Diwali treat for fans, the filmmakers released a new poster and announced that the teaser will be unveiled on November 9.

'Game Changer' poster release: A glimpse of Charan's character

The new poster features Charan in a dhoti, looking confident and charismatic. The image shows him sitting on a railway track with defeated goons lying around him, representing mass appeal and intensity. This high-profile film has been creating a lot of buzz among fans owing to its star cast and politically charged narrative.

Charan's dual role in 'Game Changer' and supporting cast

In Game Changer, Charan will be seen in a double role, reportedly essaying Ram Nandan IAS and his father, a freedom fighter. The film's stellar cast also features SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Anjali, Samuthirakani, and Naveen Chandra. Other supporting actors include Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and Nassar among others. Thaman S has composed the music while celebrated producer Dil Raju is at the helm of production.

'Game Changer' marks Charan's return to big screens

Game Changer marks Charan's spectacular return to the big screen after a long break. The political-action thriller film, which started production in 2021, was originally scheduled for a 2022 release. However, several delays owing to director Shankar's packed schedule postponed the release. The film will have a pan-Indian release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages and will stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release.