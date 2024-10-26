Summarize Simplifying... In short Michael Cera and Emilia Jones are set to star in the remake of 'The Running Man', a dystopian film based on King's 1982 novel.

The film, also featuring Josh Brolin, Katy O'Brian, and Lee Pace, will start production in London next year and is scheduled for a November 2025 release.

The plot revolves around a desperate man entering a deadly game show to save his sick daughter, with Jones playing a privileged woman and Cera an innocent rebel. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'The Running Man' is being made by Paramount

Michael Cera-Emilia Jones to star in 'The Running Man' remake

By Isha Sharma 01:08 pm Oct 26, 202401:08 pm

What's the story Hollywood actors Michael Cera and Emilia Jones have joined the cast of Paramount's upcoming film, The Running Man, per The Hollywood Reporter. They will be starring opposite Glen Powell in this adaptation of Stephen King's novel, directed by Edgar Wright. Notably, this project marks a reunion for Cera and Wright, who previously collaborated on the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

Production insights

'The Running Man' cast and filming details

The film's cast also features Josh Brolin, Katy O'Brian, and Lee Pace. The production will commence in London early next year. King's 1982 novel, published under the pseudonym Richard Bachman, is set in a dystopian 2025 America where violent game shows are employed by a totalitarian regime to keep the masses in check. Paramount has slated the film for a November 21, 2025 release.

Storyline reveal

'The Running Man' plot and character details

In The Running Man, Powell will play Ben Richards, a desperate man who enters the deadly game show to earn money for his sick daughter. Jones will play a privileged woman who is unaware of the government's oppression, while Cera will play an innocent rebel helping Richards. Brolin will essay the ruthless producer of the game show, with O'Brian as a fellow contestant and Pace as the chief hunter after Richards.

Career highlights

Cera and Jones's recent projects before 'The Running Man'

Before joining The Running Man, Cera reprised his Scott Pilgrim role in Netflix's animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. He also made a memorable appearance in Barbie and currently stars opposite Amy Schumer in Hulu's dramedy Life & Beth. Jones, who is known for her role in Netflix's Locke & Key, has been attached to a few independent films since CODA's Oscar wins, including 2023's Cat Person and Winner.