The film, also featuring Mrunal Thakur, marks another collaboration between Dhawan and his son Varun, following their successful past projects.

Pooja Hegde replaces Sreeleela in David Dhawan's next: Report

By Isha Sharma 12:59 pm Oct 26, 202412:59 pm

What's the story In a new development, actor Pooja Hegde has reportedly been roped in to star opposite Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's upcoming film, reported ETimes. Notably, previous reports had indicated that Kannada actor Sreeleela was to make her Hindi debut with the project. Sources close to the production have reportedly confirmed that Hegde will be playing the lead role, her first with Varun.

Hegde hinted at future projects and reflected on career

In a chat with ETimes, Hegde teased a few upcoming announcements but preferred to let the production house do the talking. She said, "I have a bunch of announcements coming. I just let the production house announce it." "Going ahead, you are going to see me in different roles. This year, I decided to take a step back, watch my entire filmography, and decide what I want to do next."

Dhawan's upcoming film: A family reunion and new faces

The upcoming comedy film also stars actor Mrunal Thakur in a pivotal role. This film marks the reunion of the father-son duo, Varun and David, after their collaborations on Main Tera Hero (2014) Judwaa 2 (2017), and Coolie No. 1 (2021). The movie is reportedly titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and will tentatively be released on October 2, 2025.