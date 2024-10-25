Summarize Simplifying... In short Karthi and Lokesh Kanagaraj are teaming up for the sequel to their hit film, 'Kaithi 2', set to start production in 2025.

The plot is rumored to delve into the backstory of Karthi's character, Dilli, and his relationship with Adaikalam, though official details are yet to be confirmed.

Both are currently engaged in other projects, with Karthi filming 'Sardar 2' and Kanagaraj working on 'Coolie' starring Rajinikanth. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Kaithi 2' is in the making

Karthi's Dilli will return for 'Kaithi 2,' confirms Lokesh Kanagaraj

By Tanvi Gupta 07:11 pm Oct 25, 202407:11 pm

What's the story On the fifth anniversary of the blockbuster action thriller Kaithi, director Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed that actor Karthi will reprise his role as Dilli in the sequel, Kaithi 2. The director posted a working still from the original film on social media platform X/Twitter on Friday with a caption thanking Karthi and producer SR Prabhu. He also teased Dilli's return in the sequel.

Production timeline

'Kaithi 2' production set to begin in 2025

Karthi had earlier confirmed in September that the production of Kaithi 2 is set to begin next year, in 2025. Even though they are busy with their respective projects, both Karthi and Kanagaraj are determined to come together for this sequel. Karthi is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Sardar 2 with PS Mithran while Kanagaraj is busy with Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie.

Storyline speculation

'Kaithi 2' plot may explore Dilli's past and relationships

The story of Kaithi 2 is rumored to explore Dilli's life before he went to prison and his bond with Adaikalam, played by Harish Uthaman in the original. This speculation is based on a scene in Kaithi where Adaikalam identifies Dilli while they are both in prison. However, official confirmation on the plot details of Kaithi 2 is still awaited.