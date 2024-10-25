Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite fans' eagerness for a sequel to the 2008 blockbuster 'Ghajini', producer Mantena has clarified that there are currently no plans for a 'Ghajini 2', either in Tamil or Hindi.

However, he promised that if a sequel does happen, it will feature original stars Suriya and Aamir Khan.

'Ghajini' producers dismiss sequel rumors

Is 'Ghajini 2' happening or not? Producers finally address rumors

By Tanvi Gupta 07:04 pm Oct 25, 202407:04 pm

What's the story The producers of the 2008 blockbuster action thriller Ghajini, Allu Arvind and Madhu Mantena, have rubbished recent rumors of a possible sequel. In an exclusive chat with Zoom, both producers confirmed that there are no plans to take the franchise forward, as of now. This comes amid rampant speculation that Aamir Khan and Suriya were in talks for a sequel to Ghajini.

Fan expectations

Mantena addressed fans' anticipation for 'Ghajini 2'

Mantena also acknowledged the fans' eagerness to see Khan reprise his role in a potential Ghajini sequel. However, he emphasized that "wishful thinking cannot be taken to be any indication of reality." He further clarified, "As of now, there are no plans of doing a sequel to Ghajini either in Tamil or Hindi." However, he made one promise to fans. "If the sequel ever happens, it will be only with Suriya and Aamir, that's a promise."

Career milestone

'Ghajini' marked a milestone in Khan's career

The Hindi Ghajini, which was released on Christmas Day in 2008, was a major milestone in Khan's career. It was the first Filmistan production to cross a staggering ₹100 crore at the box office. The movie is fondly remembered for its unique combination of violence and tenderness, telling a love story between a rich tycoon and a working-class woman, set against the backdrop of high-octane action sequences.