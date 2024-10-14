Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Sparsh Shrivastava drew inspiration from a delivery boy named Sanjay for his character Deepak in 'Laapataa Ladies', which was well-received by audiences and even selected to represent India at the Oscars.

Sparsh Shrivastava shares career insights and 'Laapataa Ladies' role

When a delivery boy inspired Sparsh Shrivastava's 'Laapataa Ladies' performance

By Isha Sharma 12:30 am Oct 14, 202412:30 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Sparsh Shrivastava has had an impressive career trajectory. He won hearts with his performances in Jamtara and Collar Bomb and then garnered wider recognition through Laapataa Ladies. In a conversation with PTI, he explained his process and detailed how he found inspiration from a delivery boy for his role as Deepak in Laapataa Ladies.

Acting process

Shrivastava's unique approach to character development

When Shrivastava met a delivery person named Sanjay, he noticed an innocence that he brought into his character of Deepak. "He was wearing a mask...I was only able to see his [innocent] eyes." "When I told him I'm an actor and wanted to spend some time with him he got scared, but that's also what made him unique and innocent...something Deepak needed to be." "I built the character on the basis of whatever time I could spend with him."

Audience reception

How the audience embraced Deepak's performance

Shrivastava opened up on the film's reception, saying, "Aamir sir told me 'Sparsh you have lived the character beyond paper." "I couldn't believe it, but when the audience also gave me so much love I thought maybe it was true." Reacting to the film's selection to represent India in the upcoming Oscars, he said, "All of us are really happy."

Variety

Shrivastava's efforts to not get typecast

The actor also reflected on his desire to essay diverse roles, saying, "My characters are very different, but I'm tapping into the urban side of it... I'm touching scripts which tell the story of a city boy." "The character in 'Jamtara' is more rugged and rough. When you see Deepak, he's very innocent and lovable. I also don't want to miss on beautiful characters that belong to rural India." "I'm up for whatever comes my way."

Future prospects

Shrivastava's hopes for 'Jamtara' Season 3

Shrivastava has also expressed excitement over a possible third season of Jamtara. "I'm hoping makers are keen about making and are in the process of writing it. But I have no clarity on it. I hope it comes out because the audience is asking for it," he said. He is also looking forward to the release of Dupahiya, a comedy series on Amazon Prime Video.