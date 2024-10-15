Summarize Simplifying... In short Legendary Indian actress Jaya Bachchan is set to star in Vikas Bahl's upcoming comedy film 'Darwaza'.

Jaya Bachchan to lead Vikas Bahl's comedy film 'Darwaza'

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:03 am Oct 15, 202411:03 am

What's the story Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan is all set to return to the silver screen in a new avatar. After her last appearance in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where she played a negative role for the first time, Bachchan is now gearing up for a comedy role. According to Times Now/Zoom, she will be seen in director Vikas Bahl's upcoming film Darwaza, which starts shooting later this month.

Bachchan to lead ensemble cast in 'Darwaza'

In Darwaza, Bachchan will be leading an ensemble cast. A source close to the project revealed, "Jaya Bachchan leads the cast in Darwaza. It is a wacky comedy revolving around her character. There are other interesting characters. But she leads the plot." Reportedly, the legendary actor had initial doubts about handling a comedic role, but director Bahl expressed confidence in her capabilities. Notably, Bachchan has excelled in various comedy films before.

Bahl and Bachchan's family connection

Be it Bawarchi (1972) or Guddi (1971), Bachchan has many hit comedies under her belt. The multi-starrer Chupke Chupke (1975) is another top mention. Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Bahl has worked with a member of the Bachchan family. He recently directed Amitabh Bachchan in two films, Goodbye and Ganpath.

Bachchan's career highlights and upcoming role

Bachchan, who is best known for her performance in Abhimaan, has been a stalwart of Indian cinema. In an earlier interview with Zoom, she spoke about her decision to take up the role in Abhimaan when she was on the verge of retirement. Now, with Darwaza, she is ready to take up a new challenge, adding another feather to her illustrious career.