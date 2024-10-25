Summarize Simplifying... In short Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has criticized the unauthorized remixing of songs and the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) in music production.

He emphasized the need for permission and compensation when reimagining or borrowing from others' work.

Rahman, known for his innovative approach, recently used AI to recreate the voices of late singers Bamba Bayka and Shahul Hameed, ensuring their families were compensated.

'You can't just take songs...': AR Rahman slams unauthorized remixes

What's the story Internationally acclaimed music composer AR Rahman has recently voiced his displeasure over the use of original songs for remixes without permission. In an interview with The Week, he stressed the importance of taking permission before reimagining someone else's work. "You can't take a song from a movie and use it in another movie six years later, saying you are reimagining it," he said firmly.

'An even bigger evil is people misusing AI...'

Further clarifying his stance, Rahman said, "You can't reimagine people's work without their permission. You could post it on Instagram, but certainly not make it mainstream." He also expressed concern over the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) in music production, where composers are not paid even when their style is borrowed. "An even bigger evil is people misusing AI and not paying the composer even if they are borrowing his style," he added.

Rahman highlighted potential ethical issues with AI misuse

The Oscar-winning composer highlighted the possible ethical issues that could stem from such practices. "We need to bell this cat because it could lead to major ethical issues. People could lose jobs," he warned. While admitting the role of AI in mastering processes, Rahman stressed that making a tune still requires a "human heart and philosophical mind." He hinted that in a digitized world, people may start appreciating imperfections more.

Rahman's ethical use of AI in a recent project

Known for his innovative approach to music, Rahman recently used AI voice models of deceased singers Bamba Bayka and Shahul Hameed for a song Thimiri Yezhuda in Lal Salaam. He made sure their families were sufficiently compensated for the late singers' voices. "I was watching people recreating famous singers on Instagram when Aishwaryaa (director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth) asked for a folk voice," he shared about the genesis of this idea.